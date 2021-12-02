Light Up Downtown Returns for 2021 Holiday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Christmas season gets its official start in Canton Thursday night with Light Up Downtown.
It’s a big kickoff event put together by the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Light Up is centered on Centennial Plaza of course, with a stage show starting at 6 and fireworks at 6:45.
The Jolly Old Elf arrives soon after.
The city Christmas tree on Central Plaza will also be lit up, with more entertainment there and at the DoubleTree hotel.
The hope was to have the Hall of Fame Ice Rink up and running, but that’s weather dependent.
Dance troupes in the stage show include Sounds of South – Canton South High School, Shirley’s School of Dance, Jacks N’ Jills – Jackson High School, McKinley Singers – McKinley High School and Candy Apple’s Dance Center.
Light Up Downtown will be held snow, rain or shine. There will be plenty of parking both on-street and in the former Timken High School and Stark County District Library parking lots, as well as parking in various decks and lots throughout downtown for a nominal fee.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:
WHERE IS THE MAIN STAGE?
The main stage will be at Centennial Plaza in downtown Canton.
WHAT TIME ARE THE FIREWORKS, AND WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO WATCH THEM?
The fireworks will be shot off immediately following the stage show (approximately 6:45 p.m.). There will be great viewing at Centennial Plaza.
WHICH ROADS WILL BE CLOSED (THURSDAY, DECEMBER 2)?
Beginning at 2:00 p.m.
• Market Avenue from Tuscarawas Street to 6th Street North
• 3rd, 4th and 5th Streets from Court to Piedmont
Beginning at 4:00 p.m.
• Market Avenue from Tuscarawas to 6th Street South
• 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th Streets South from Court to Piedmont
Beginning at 5:00 p.m.
• Tuscarawas Street from Piedmont to McKinley Avenue
Beginning at 5:30 p.m. until approximately 7:30 p.m.
(when clearance is given by Canton Fire Department following the fireworks)
• Walnut Avenue from Tuscarawas Street to 4th Street North
WHEN AND WHERE CAN WE GET PHOTOS WITH SANTA?
Don’t forget to bring your cameras and cell phones to take photos with Santa at Centennial Plaza, shortly after the fireworks have concluded. Photos will end promptly at 8:30 p.m. Other venues will also feature Santa Claus. Check the map for locations.
WHERE CAN WE BUY SOUVENIRS?
A variety of official souvenirs will be available at the white tent located in front of the Chamber offices, Market Avenue between 2nd and 3rd Streets North.
WHERE ARE PORTABLE RESTROOMS LOCATED?
Portable restrooms are located in three areas: 5th Street & Market South (across from The Repository), 3rd Street and Court Ave NW, and 5th Street & Market Avenue North.
WHICH BUSINESSES ARE HANDING OUT REFRESHMENTS OR DOING MAKE-AND-TAKE CRAFTS?
Each downtown business decides how they want to participate, so please check the map for locations. There are MANY businesses participating, so we encourage you to visit as many venues as possible.
WHERE CAN WE GO TO GET GLOVES, HATS, SOCKS THAT ARE BEING DISTRIBUTED?
Distribution takes place at Market Avenue & 5th Street South.
WHICH DOWNTOWN BUSINESSES ARE OPEN FOR LIGHT UP DOWNTOWN?
We’re excited to have over 30 venues in a 14-block area participating.
HOW FAR NORTH AND SOUTH DOES THE EVENT GO?
The event runs from 7th Street North to 7th Street South.
WHERE ARE THE HORSE-DRAWN CARRIAGE RIDES BEING OFFERED?
Carriage rides are available on the corner of 4th St. and Market Avenue South. (There will be no rides during the fireworks).
IS FOOD BEING SOLD AT LIGHT UP DOWNTOWN?
Outside of the refreshments being offered by participating venues, we do not have food for sale. Check with some of the great downtown restaurants who might be open for dinner.