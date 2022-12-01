Light Up Includes Glove, Hat Giveaway in Front of WHBC Building

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A big part of Light Up Downtown Thursday night is the distribution of new hats, mittens, gloves, scarves and socks.

That takes place in front of the historic WHBC building at Market Avenue S and 6th Street.

Our Canfield Fire Department firefighter neighbors will be distributing the items starting at 5:30.

The Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce had donation bins out at 23 locations the last few weeks, collecting new hats and mittens etc.