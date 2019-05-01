Like it Or Not, It’s Tick and Mosquito Season

Gus Dria, Canton Health Dept. was a guest on the Gary Rivers show Wednesday morning to discuss the dangers of ticks and mosquitos this Spring.

According to the Ohio Dept of Health, diseases spread by ticks are an increasing concern in Ohio and are being reported to the Ohio Department of Health more frequently in the past decade, with Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever (RMSF) being the most common.

Gus talked on practical ways you can avoid getting bitten by a tick or mosquito.

Read more from the CDC: Click Here

Listen to the Interview