Liming Jury Returns on Monday
September 25, 2023 9:20AM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The jury in the Ethan Liming case in Akron returns for a third day of deliberations Monday morning.
21-year-old DeShawn and 20-year-old Tyler Stafford are charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of the Akron 17-year-old.
the jury went home Friday afternoon after they had still not reached a verdict.
Friends of Liming shot a gel gun at the Staffords on the playground of the I Promise School last June, resulting in a fight.
Liming fell backward and died, hitting his head on the pavement.