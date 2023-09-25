Liming Jury Returns on Monday

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The jury in the Ethan Liming case in Akron returns for a third day of deliberations Monday morning.

21-year-old DeShawn and 20-year-old Tyler Stafford are charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of the Akron 17-year-old.

the jury went home Friday afternoon after they had still not reached a verdict.

Friends of Liming shot a gel gun at the Staffords on the playground of the I Promise School last June, resulting in a fight.

Liming fell backward and died, hitting his head on the pavement.