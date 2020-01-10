      Weather Alert

Lindor Signs Deal With Indians

Kenny Roda
Jan 10, 2020 @ 3:59pm
An injured Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor talks to a teammate in the dugout during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Monday, March 11, 2019, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Per Tribe beat reporter Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com, the Indians and shortstop Francisco Lindor have avoided arbitration and agreed to a 1 year deal worth $17.5 million dollars.

Lindor, a 4-time all star, will be entering his 6th season in the bigs, all with the Tribe. He carries a .288 lifetime batting average with 130 home runs, 384 runs batted in, 478 runs scored and 93 stolen bases.

“Mr. Smile” has 1 other year left on his contract with the Wahoo Warriors. 

 

