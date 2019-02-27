Lindor Takes Next Step in Rehab Process By Ariel Stahler | Feb 27, 2019 @ 2:00 PM Injured Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor has taken another step forward in his rebab process by taking ground balls with his teammates. baseballCleveland IndiansMLBSpring Training 2019WHBC SHARE RELATED CONTENT Tribe Pitchers Putting in Work The Sights and Sounds of Spring Baseball JT’s Tour of the Indians’ Spring Training Complex – Part 1 Tom Hamilton talks Lindor with Kenny Former WHBC and Night of the Living Dead Newsman Dies Tribe 2019 Spring Training News And Notes