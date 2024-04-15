Liquor Control Map Designates DORAs: 7 in Stark, 167 Across State

Then-Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei enjoys a beverage in an approved cup on the opening day of the DORA in downtown Canton on June 3, 2016. (WHBC News)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As Summer approaches, folks are headed outside, able to enjoy an alcoholic beverage while strolling a city’s restaurant or arts district.

Not only do Canton, North Canton, Canal Fulton, Louisville, Minerva and Plain Township have Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas – two of them in Canton.

There are 167 of them across the state.

So the Division of Liquor Control of the commerce department has created an interactive map of all of them, with links to the appropriate municipal or township websites.

It’s not a free-for-all though.

All DORAs require specific cups that can contain the beverages.