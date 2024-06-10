List of Road Closures for Week, Starting Monday

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With school out for the Summer and buses in park, it’s a good time to do road repair work involving closures, not subjecting school buses to those long detours.

So there’s a project starting Tuesday at the east end of Louisville.

East Main Street which is Route 153 will be closed east of Meese Road NE for ten days for replacement of a culvert.

The ODOT-signed detour takes you down to Route 172

Also, there are overnight ramp closures at the Central Interchange in Akron starting night, including the I-77 North ramp to I-76 West; also, Southbound Route 8 to 76 East.

McCallum Avenue just north of Beeson Street NE in Lexington Township is closing for 12 days starting Monday for a culvert project.

Also, Route 516 just west of Dover closes for the week for a pipe replacement.