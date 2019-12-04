Livestock Lost in Pike Township Fire
WHBC News
PIKE TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It took multiple Fire Departments nearly five hours to put out a barn fire in Pike Township late last night. Goats, Ducks and Quail were killed in the blaze. The East Sparta Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene at about 5:30 which was just minutes after receiving the call.
The Canton Repository says fire fighters remained on scene until 10 PM and received assistance from Bolivar, Erie Valley, Mohawk Valley, Mineral City Magnolia and Canton Township fire departments. They say the fire was caused by a space heater.