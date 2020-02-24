Loaded Gun and Multiple Drugs Seized in Plain TWP OVI Arrest
WHBC News
PLAIN TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A large amount of drugs and a loaded gun were seized Saturday night during the arrest of an Akron man who was reportedly driving under the influence on Interstate 77.
Police say 30 year old Andrew Gully was speeding, among other things, while traveling on I-77 South in Plain township.
When they pulled him over, jail records show Gulley had a fully loaded Colt 1911 38 caliber handgun along with marijuana, cocaine and ecstasy pills on his possession. He was arrested on multiple charges and remains behind bars.