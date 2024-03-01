News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Lobster Catch Dips To Lowest Level Since 2009

By News Desk
March 1, 2024 12:58PM EST
FILE - Max Oliver moves a lobster to the banding table aboard his boat while fishing off Spruce Head, Maine, on Aug. 31, 2021. America's lobster fishing business dipped in catch while grappling with challenges including a changing ocean environment and new rules designed to protect rare whales. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — America’s lobster fishing business dipped in catch while grappling with challenges including a changing ocean environment and new rules designed to protect rare whales.

Members of the industry say they face existential threats from proposed rules intended to protect the North Atlantic right whale and climate change that is influencing where lobsters can be trapped.

Data released Friday say Maine fishermen’s catch of 93.7 million pounds in 2023 was 5% less than the year that preceded it and the lowest total catch since 2009.

