Local Ad Agency Celebrates 50 Years in Business

JACKSON TWP., Ohio

Innis Maggiore celebrated fifty years in business at their Whipple Avenue NW offices, inviting clients, friends and family members of associates to enjoy food, entertainment and more.

The company says it billed $27 million last year.

Their many client list includes Aultman Health, BellStores and GOJO, the Purell people.