Local Ad Agency Celebrates 50 Years in Business

By Jim Michaels
August 15, 2024 9:15AM EDT
Courtesy Innis Maggiore

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC_ = Big doings at a longtime Jackson Township ad agency on Wednesday.

Innis Maggiore celebrated fifty years in business at their Whipple Avenue NW offices, inviting clients, friends and family members of associates to enjoy food, entertainment and more.

The company says it billed $27 million last year.

Their many client list includes Aultman Health, BellStores and GOJO, the Purell people.

