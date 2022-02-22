Local Butchers Among 40 in Ohio to Receive State Grants
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 40 livestock ands poultry producers including two in Stark County are receiving a total of $10 million in grants.
These grants should help expand or add processing efficiencies in order to keep up with the demand created by supply chain issues.
Kiko and Polen Meats are each receiving grants of nearly $250,000.
That’s the maximum grant awarded.