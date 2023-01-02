Local Catholic Faithful Mourn, Pray for Pope Benedict

People queue to enter Saint Peter's Basilica at The Vatican where late Pope Benedict XVI is being lied in state, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Benedict XVI, the German theologian who will be remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign, has died, the Vatican announced Saturday. He was 95. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Sadness for local Catholics over the weekend, as they learned of the death of Poep Emeritus Benedict XVI on Saturday.

The Most Rev. David J. Bonnar, Bishop of Youngstown, comments that, “Pope Benedict’s story is one of humble and faithful service to the Church rooted in a passionate commitment to promoting and protecting the Truth of the Gospel.

Catholics are being asked to pray the Our Father, Hail Mary and Glory Be for the pontiff.

In addition to funeral arrangements and forms of prayer at the Vatican, Bishop Bonnar will be the principal celebrant for two diocesan Masses to pray for the deceased Pope.

They are Tuesday, January 3 at 4:00pm at Saint Paul Church, 241 S Main Street, North Canton.

And Wednesday, January 4 at 12:10pm at the Cathedral of Saint Columba, 154 West Wood Street, Youngstown.