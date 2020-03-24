Local College Chipping in During COVID-19; Donating Medical Items
Stark State College’s respiratory care program is helping local hospital systems with some donations. Officials say they recently loaned SUMMA Health Systems two mechanical ventilators and three non-invasive ventilation units from their laboratory.
Two additional ventilators and three non-invasive ventilation units have been set aside for Aultman Specialty Hospital in case of a shortage. Add to that giving the Stark County Health Department approximately 13,000 gloves and 60 gowns.
Debbie Haslar is the SSC Respiratory Care Program Coordinator. She says Respiratory therapists are on the front line of caring for hospitalized coronavirus patients, working side by side with doctors and nurses . She adds that “Respiratory therapists set up and manage mechanical ventilators as well as work behind the scenes to prepare for this pandemic, lining up the equipment necessary to care for these patients.”
“As the coronavirus continues to impact our communities, we at Stark State are glad that our donations can assist those on the front lines,” said Lada Gibson-Shreve, Stark State provost and chief academic officer. “We understand the need for speedy and accurate testing and treatment as well as adequate personal protective equipment for medical professionals, and we hope our donations assist our communities in the fight against the pandemic.”