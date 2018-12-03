Local Company’s Lanterns Top Giant Menorah

(WHBC) – Products from a local company are prominently displayed on a giant menorah in New York City.

Hundreds of people were on hand Sunday night as the 36 foot tall, 4,000 pound menorah was lit up in Midtown, Manhattan.

The menorah features Dietz lanterns from Lehman’s.

“The rabbi who is in charge of it has actually been buying them for years,” said Glenda Lehman, with Lehman’s.

Glenda says they don’t usually know what people are doing with the products they sell, but the rabbi reached out to tell them the lanterns would be being used in the giant menorah.

“It was pretty exciting for us to be a part of that,” she added.

For many, the annual Hanukkah ritual of lighting the menorah took on even more significance this year, after the deadly shooting at synagogue in Pittsburgh that left 11 dead.