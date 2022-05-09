      Weather Alert

Local Connection to Longshot Derby Win

Jim Michaels
May 9, 2022 @ 5:20am
Sonny Leon celebrates after riding Rich Strike past the finish line to win the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He may hail from Venezuela and live in Kentucky.

But the 32-year-old Kentucky Derby-winning jockey honed his craft by winning lots of races at the Hollywood Gaming Mahoning Valley Race Course near Youngstown.

Newspapers report Sonny Leon won 226 times there last year, with over 700 total wins.

The horse Rich Strike was the second-biggest longshot ever to win the derby.

