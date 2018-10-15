Local Couple overcome by Carbon Monoxide
By Pam Cook
|
Oct 15, 2018 @ 6:44 AM

A Canton couple is hospitalized this morning after they were overcome by carbon monoxide last night; it happened in their home in the 3400 block of West Tusc… One of the victims was able to call 9-1-1; the female victim was unconscious when Canton firefighters arrived at the house… The fire department measured dangerously high levels of CO in the basement: a thousand parts per million… It’s believed the deadly gas came from the furnace; a 62-year-old NE Canton man died last month when operating a generator in his home with the windows closed

