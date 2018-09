A Laverne and Shirley tribute show is being presented by the Stardust Dinner Theaatre, says Kathy Snyder, director and organizer of the stage presentation. Snyder is a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning.

The production company is now in its fifth season of providing live entertainment in area restaurant settings.

The Laverne & Shirley Salute will be held on 9/21/18 or 11/9/18 and includes dinner at the Skyland Pines Banquet Center.