Local Dog Advocacy Organization Promotes Spaying and Neutering

Jennifer E. Harrington, with PawsitiveOhio.com was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning—along with her rescue-dog “Shamus”

That organization will be a part of the 2nd annual Poochamania event that will be held Saturday, September 1st Fieldcrest Estate from 11am to 3pm.

All pets welcome!

Families who attend will enjoy the petting zoo from the Farm and Walnut Creek, the Poochie Photo Booth — and have opportunities to learn about adopting a pet.

Pawsitiveohio is an organization dedicated to saving all pets. They believe every healthy or treatable animal should be saved.

http://www.pawsitiveohio.org/