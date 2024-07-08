Local Drug Store Chain Co-Owner on Rite Aid, Other Closings

A Rite Aid, one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains, store is shown in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More and more empty chain drug store buildings.

The president of one local chain says it’s more of a nationwide health care problem, not a company financial problem.

Brad White with the four Medicine Center Pharmacies says much-criticized pharmacy benefit managers representing health insurers have cut their reimbursements in half.

He says the pharmacy business used to be profitable on its own, but not anymore.

As for the Medicine Center’s business, White says they had to stop accepting some insurances in January due to low reimbursements.

But they have picked up hundreds of Rite Aid customers since, and have an opening for one pharmacist.

Still, White says this is not good in the long run for patient care.

He suggests contacting your representatives in Columbus and Washington and speaking with your employer about your health plan.