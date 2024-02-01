Local Elections Board Member Accused of Not Paying Taxes

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A member of the Tuscarawas County Board of Elections is accused of not paying his taxes.

Jeremiah Johnson of Sugarcreek has been arraigned in New Philadelphia Municipal Court on ten misdemeanor counts related to remitting and reporting sales tax revenue for his pizza business in Sugarcreek.

The charges were reportedly filed by the Ohio Department of Taxation.

Johnson has been a Democratic member of the elections board since 2019.

He is also a former Sugarcreek mayor.