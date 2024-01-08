Local Events Coincide With Total Eclipse

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The big solar eclipse happens three months from Monday, on April 8.

And if you’re looking for a great place to see the darkening then lightening skies, the MAPS Air Museum next door to CAK in Jackson Township is an option.

For $40, you get a parking place near the airport tarmac.

The price includes a pair of solar eclipse glasses and admission to the museum.

Another event being promoted by VisitCanton happens at the Hartville Marketplace.

It’s a Johnny Cash tribute band at 7 p.m. on the 8th.

And for your overnight accommodations, there’s the nearby Comfort Inn and Suites.

Even the adjacent Jellystone Campground is opening just for the weekend eclipse crowd.

Other activities are in the works as well.