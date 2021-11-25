Local Family Thankful for Support That Keeps Their Business Open
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Egbert and Denise Brown have lots to be thankful for on Thanksgiving.
Thanks to patron and community support, their Brick City Lounge at 8th Street NE and Marietta Avenue in Canton Township held on to its liquor license.
This, in the face of an effort to have it cancelled.
Attorney Jeff Jakmides for the family says the black-owned bar doesn’t say “no” to charitable giving in the community.
So that generosity paid back, just in time for Thanksgiving.
You’ll recall that bar Manager Jason Calhoun was shot and killed at the door of the bar in 2019.
But Jakmides says he was like a son to the Browns.
In fact, Calhoun’s mother still works at the bar.