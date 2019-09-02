Local Fire Department Provides Safety Training for Babysitters
Recent graduates of babysitter safety class. (Canal Fulton and Lawrence Township Fire Department)
CANAL FULTON, Ohio (News/Talk 1480 WHBC) – In Canal Fulton, future babysitters are getting safety tips from some real safety experts.
The city’s fire department is offering classes for students in 6th through 8th grades on first aid, rescue techniques and other child care issues.
They’ll also get some tips on running their own small business.
Another class begins soon, so you’ll want to sign up.
The latest class of safety-expert babysitters just graduated.