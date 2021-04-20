      Weather Alert

Local Fire, Rescue: Use Caution on Cold Lakes, Ponds, Streams

Jim Michaels
Apr 20, 2021 @ 4:57am

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Warmer days mixed with cooler days.

They should remind us this time of year that lakes, ponds and rivers are cold, and you can’t survive long if you end up in the water.

Jackson Township Fire Chief Tim Berczik says a warm body quickly absorbs the cold, bringing hypothermia very quickly.

73-year-old John Cowgill of Perry Township died after being pulled from the cold waters of the large pond at Strausser Street and Frank Avenue NW in Jackson Township last week.

