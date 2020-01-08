Local Group Seeks 2nd Amendment Sanctuary Designation for Stark
Matt Demczyk (WHBC)
CANTON, Ohio I(News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new group wants to have Stark County named a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.
The designation tells the state and federal government that the county won’t follow gun laws that they believe violate that amendment.
The group tells Channel 5 they are trying to get 126,000 petition signatures to present to county commissioners, asking them to pass a resolution to that effect.
A number of counties in Virginia have already approved such resolutions.