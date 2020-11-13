Local Hospitals Limit Visitations During Virus Surge
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Both Mercy Medical Center and Aultman Hospital facilities are limiting visitors now.
Maternity and surgery patients are among the exceptions.
Mercy says the need for hospitalization there is at an all-time high.
Aultman says area hospitals are working with each other to transfer COVID patients per their needs and hospital capacity.
Here is the Mercy press release:
At Mercy Medical Center, we continue to see increases in COVID-19 cases, and their need
for hospitalization is at an all-time high.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Mercy Medical Center joins many other hospitals around the state to temporarily stop all hospital visitation, effective Thursday, Nov. 12. Mercy Medical Center will continue to allow one support person for our maternity patients, and that support person must be the same person throughout the stay.
Surgical/procedural patients are allowed one visitor during this time period.
Exceptions to the visitation policy will be made on a case-by-case basis, such as end-of-life and critical
patient situations.
Here is the Aultman statement given to 1480 WHBC:
As we see cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in our community, Aultman is continuing to work with local hospitals to transfer COVID-19 patients based on the patients’ needs and each hospital’s capacity. We currently have capacity for patients but are urging members of our community to Wash up, Mask up, Back up and Boost up with a flu vaccine to help everyone stay healthy and slow the spread of coronavirus.
We’re also temporarily implementing new visitation restrictions across the Aultman Healthcare Delivery System until further notice. Effective Friday, Nov. 13:
Visitors will no longer be permitted to visit patients in any inpatient unit, with the exception of end-of-life situations.
Maternity patients will be permitted one visitor or caregiver per patient.
Outpatients, including Emergency Department patients, will be permitted one visitor or caregiver only if needed for assistance.
Surgical patients will be permitted one visitor or caregiver to remain with the patient.
Pediatric patients will be permitted two parents or caregivers per patient.