Local Lawmaker Resigns in the wake of Domestic Violence Charges

By Pam Cook
September 9, 2023 8:06AM EDT
State Representative Bob Young (Courtesy Ohio House)

 

A Republican State Representative from Green will leave office as pressure mounts from Ohio Governor Mike Dewine and others in his party.

Representative Bob Young resigned Friday.  In a letter, Young says he will officially step down October 2nd.  Young states in the letter that “all of the allegations that I am facing have become a distraction”.  All this after being charged with domestic violence and violating a protection order.

 

 

