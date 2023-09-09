Local Lawmaker Resigns in the wake of Domestic Violence Charges
September 9, 2023 8:06AM EDT
A Republican State Representative from Green will leave office as pressure mounts from Ohio Governor Mike Dewine and others in his party.
Representative Bob Young resigned Friday. In a letter, Young says he will officially step down October 2nd. Young states in the letter that “all of the allegations that I am facing have become a distraction”. All this after being charged with domestic violence and violating a protection order.
