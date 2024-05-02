Local Man Sentenced on Federal Fraud Conviction

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – That federal illegal gambling case in Stark County that goes back to 2018 nets some prison time for the relative of one of the defendants.

33-year-old son of Christos Karasarides Christopher will serve one year in prison on a fraud conviction.

That for hiding his father’s assets from the IRS, acting as a straw owner of his father’s business, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, even helping to hide assets.

The elder Karasarides will be sentenced next month after being found guilty of gambling charges.

Same goes for codefendant Ronald DiPietro.