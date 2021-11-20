      Weather Alert

Local Mustard Recall – Check your Pantry!

Pam Cook
Nov 20, 2021 @ 7:42am
The Mustard Man, Inc. is voluntarily recalling its 8 oz. bottles of Simply Peppered Mustard with expiration dates of 10/13/22 stamped on the bottle. The Simply Peppered Mustard bottles contain Simply Horsey Mustard instead of Simply Peppered Mustard.

Approximately 1,764 bottles of the affected product were sold between July 16, 2021, and October 9, 2021, directly from the Mustard Man, Inc., or at retail locations in Ohio and nationwide.

No reports of illness involving these products have been reported. Any individuals showing signs of foodborne illness should contact a physician immediately.

The Mustard Man, Inc. is issuing this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution.

