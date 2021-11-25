      Weather Alert

Local Police Looking at Similar Home Break-Ins

Jim Michaels
Nov 25, 2021 @ 5:56am
Courtesy Massillon police

NORTH CANTON, CANTON and MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – North Canton, Canton and Massillon police are circulating home-surveillance images of young men involved in some home break-ins.

There’s the thought they may all be related.

The images show the men wearing the same reflective clothing.

In North canton, the break-ins were on Rose Lane Street SW; more at whbc.com

If you have any tip information related to the images, please call NPD Detective Marceric 330 499-5911.

Or you can send an anonymous tip via text message using the keyword TIPNCPD to number 847411.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
WHBC Sports Honors its 2021 Stark County High School Football All County Team, Coach of the Year and Player of the Year
Canton Township Bar Keeps Its Liquor License
CPD: Homeless Man Injures Two in Machete Attacks
Local Mustard Recall - Check your Pantry!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On