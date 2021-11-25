Local Police Looking at Similar Home Break-Ins
Courtesy Massillon police
NORTH CANTON, CANTON and MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – North Canton, Canton and Massillon police are circulating home-surveillance images of young men involved in some home break-ins.
There’s the thought they may all be related.
The images show the men wearing the same reflective clothing.
In North canton, the break-ins were on Rose Lane Street SW; more at whbc.com
If you have any tip information related to the images, please call NPD Detective Marceric 330 499-5911.
Or you can send an anonymous tip via text message using the keyword TIPNCPD to number 847411.