Local Restaurant Makes List Of Most Romantic

(WHBC) – One of the most romantic places in Ohio — and in the country — to dine is right here in Canton.

The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard is included on OpenTable’s list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America.

“We’re honored to be voted as one of the top 100 most romantic restaurants in the whole country as voted on by the OpenTable diners,” said Scott Swaldo, general manager of Gervasi Vineyard.

OpenTable, the largest online reservation system in the country, asks diners to comment on their experience afterward, and one of the questions asked is how romantic was the setting.

Swaldo understands why diners gave The Bistro such high marks in that category.

“You’ve got this barn from 1823 that’s been totally restored and is historic and beautiful, and the beautiful window views and all of that sort of add to the romantic environment.”

Other northeast Ohio restaurants that made the list were Chez Francois in Vermilion, Strip Steakhouse in Avon and Pier W in Lakewood.