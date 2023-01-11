Local Security Expert on Canton Stabbing Death: ‘Clear Cut Case’

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Prosecutor’s Office is looking over the evidence in that deadly break-in incident in Canton from Sunday night.

But one local security expert believes there will be no charges, based on the public information disseminated so far on the incident.

Tim Dimoff with Akron-based SACs Security says when someone has broken into your home, the federally-accepted Castle Doctrine permits you to take action against that person if you perceive them as a threat.

He says even the use of deadly force can be justified.

44-year-old Michael Harper of Alliance was fatally stabbed in a family home on Clarendon Avenue NW after allegedly breaking in and picking up a kitchen knife.

Dimoff calls it a “clear cut case”.