Local Sheriff’s, Police Agencies Seeing More Stolen ATVs, Utility Trailers, More
CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you leave it sitting outside, it could be stolen.
“It” being an ATV, utility trailer, lawn equipment and even furniture.
Sheriffs offices in Stark, Carroll, Tuscarawas and Harrison Counties as well as local police are investigating a rash of those kinds of thefts lately.
Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams says it could be related to the pandemic economy.
He recommends locking up such equipment, removing the keys, and even chaining items down when possible.
Deputies there even recovered a stolen Jet Ski in the middle of the road last week.
It had apparently fallen off the back of a truck or utility trailer.