Local State Lawmaker Discusses Future of HOF Village
Pam Cook talks with State Senator Kirk Schuring about the latest in Ohio. Along with the delay in the effort to legalize recreational marijuana, Senator Schuring gives his thoughts on the current dispute involving The HOF Village and sponsor, Johnson Controls. Is Senator Schuring worried? Will construction stop or will Michael Crawford’s leadership save they day? It’s all here! Be sure to tune in every Monday at 8:20 to learn more about Ohio’s latest with Senator Schuring