Local State Parks Prepping for Memorial Day Weekend Crowds

AKRON, NEW FRANKLIN and MOGADORE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – When it comes to the Memorial Day weekend, Ohio’s 76 state parks are gearing up for the unofficial start of Summer.

Manager of both Wingfoot Lake and Portage Lakes State Parks Mike Studeny says he and his staffs are working hard to get the parks in tiptop shape.

Both parks are day-use parks.

The lakes are the draw at both parks, with 13 of them at Portage Lakes and a 444-acre lake at Wingfoot.

That means boating and fishing, and there are also trails, disc golf and more at both parks.

There is a 30-site campground on Nimisilla Lake at Portage Lakes that is operated by the Summit County Park District.

Picnic shelters at both parks are booked for the weekend.

And reservable sites at most other state park campgrounds are booked for the holiday weekend.