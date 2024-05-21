Local Veterans Food Drive Looking for Help!

Stark County Sheriff’s Annual Veteran’s Spring Food Drive is underway, but it comes to a close on May 31st and they need your help.

The food drive supports the veterans receiving services through the Honor Home in Canton. The Honor Home Stark County is transitional housing for homeless veterans in Stark County that helps veterans through support and programming, while assisting them to procure permanent housing. There are two campuses in the County that can

house up to 16 homeless male veterans and 8 homeless female veterans: one campus for male veterans and the other site is reserved for female veterans and children.

There are several collection sites for nonperishable food items. They can be dropped off at the following locations:

 Stark County Sheriff’s Office Safety Building, 4500 Atlantic Blvd. NW in Canton.

 Concealed Handgun License office at the Stark County Sheriff’s Office Training Center, 143 1 st Street SE in Massillon.

 Veterans Service Commission of Stark County office, 2955 Wise Avenue NW, in Canton.

 Louisville Police Department, 1150 West Main Street in Louisville.

“As we kick off our Spring Veterans Food Drive, we are reminded of the profound sacrifices our veterans have made for our nation. Supporting the Honor Home is not just about providing meals, it’s about showing our veterans the respect and gratitude they deserve. Let’s come together as a community to give back to those who have given so much for us,” explained Stark County Sheriff George Maier.

The community is invited to drop-off nonperishable items Monday – Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. each day of the drive. Any monetary donations should be addressed to the Honor Home and all donations will be delivered to the Honor Home following the conclusion of the drive.

Items that can be dropped off include pasta and sauce, canned vegetables, soup, crackers, tuna, mayonnaise, seasoning packages (taco, chili, stew, etc.), various condiments, breakfast foods (cereal, pancake mix, oatmeal, etc.), desert box mixes (brownies, cookies, cakes, etc.), snacks (such as chips, pretzels, etc.), individual serving powder drink mixes, and healthy kid-friendly nonperishable foods.