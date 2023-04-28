Lone Two-Lane Section of I-77 in Summit to Get Extra Lane in Next Few Years

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Lots of traffic traveling daily between Canton and Cleveland on Interstate-77, all of it three lanes in each direction.

That’s except for an eight-mile stretch in northern Summit County.

ODOT is addressing that with a project that adds the third lane between Ghent Road and just before the Ohio Turnpike.

Work is expected to start on the north end of that segment in September.

That part of it will cost $69 million.

Construction on the remaining section will start perhaps late next year.

They say two lanes of traffic will be maintained throughout construction.