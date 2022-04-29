Long-Awaited Grocery-and-More Store Opening in Jackson
Courtesy Meijer
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Shoppers have been eagerly awaiting this.
Stark County’s first Meijer store is open in the 4800 block of Fulton Drive NW in Jackson Township, as of Thursday.
It’s a 155,000 square foot store where you can buy a carton of milk and a pair of socks, with groceries and general merchandise.
There are also Meijer stores planned for Alliance and North canton.
The Jackson store has reportedly hired 335 people, half of them full time.