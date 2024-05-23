News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Long-Term Mortgage Rates Ease For Third Straight Week

By News Desk
May 23, 2024 12:16PM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average rate on a 30-year mortgage dipped this week to just below 7% for the first time since mid April, a modest boost for home shoppers navigating a housing market dampened by rising prices and relatively few available properties.

The rate fell to 6.94% from 7.02% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday.

A year ago, the rate averaged 6.57%.

This is the third straight weekly decline in the average rate.

The recent pullbacks follow a five-week string of increases that pushed the average rate to its highest level since November 30.

Higher mortgage rates can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers, limiting homebuyers’ purchasing options.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Man in Custody After Deadly Shooting at Regal Cinemas in Massillon
3

Watch Here: Sneak Peek of New Meijer Store in North Canton
4

Mayor's Neighborhood Plan to Target 16 Locations
5

Canton Duo Accused in Dollar Store Attack in City, Victim Hit With Hammer