      Weather Alert

Longtime Browns beat writer recaps this season

Jon Bozeka
Jan 18, 2021 @ 11:48am
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates as he walks off the field following a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

What are the expectations for this team now headed into next year? What do they need to take the next step? Canton Repository sports writer Steve Doerschuk joined Jon to recap the Browns run to the NFL Divisional round. Listen below.

 

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
1B Vaccination Information for Canton, Massillon, Alliance, Carroll
Canton Records First Homicide of Year
UPDATE: Carjacker Killed When Stolen Vehicle Hits Tree
UPDATE: Stark Health Taking Calls for 1B Group Vaccinations