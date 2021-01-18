Longtime Browns beat writer recaps this season
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates as he walks off the field following a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
What are the expectations for this team now headed into next year? What do they need to take the next step? Canton Repository sports writer Steve Doerschuk joined Jon to recap the Browns run to the NFL Divisional round. Listen below.