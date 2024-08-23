News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Longtime Canton Company Stays Here, Remodels

By Jim Michaels
August 23, 2024 9:20AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Midwest Industrial Supply loves to call Canton home.

And they’ve proved that with a $1.62 million renovation of their facility at 3rd Street SE and Madison Court.

The leader in the dust control business was at a crossroads recently when assessing repairs needed at their building.

But they decided to stay where they are, with assistance from JobsOhio, the city’s job retention and growth program and more.

The near-50-year-old company invited contractors, associates and more this week for a Campus Makeover Celebration.

Midwest also has soil stabilization and anti-icing/de-icing programs.

