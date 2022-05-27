      Weather Alert

Longtime Canton Local School Board Member Faces Felony Theft Charge

Jim Michaels
May 27, 2022 @ 4:51am
Scott Hamilton (Courtesy JordanMillerNews)

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The president of the Canton Local school board faces a criminal charge.

And that could mean the end of his long public service career if he’s found guilty.

Court records indicate 60-year-old Scott Hamilton of Canton Township is charged with felony theft.

That, for allegedly stealing over a thousand dollars worth of pine shavings from the Tractor Supply store in Massillon since the first of the year.

His attorney reportedly says it’s a misunderstanding.

State law prohibits a person convicted of a felony from holding public office.

