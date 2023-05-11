Longtime General Hospital Star Passes Away

A longtime star of the ABC soap opera “General Hospital” has died. Jackie Zeman’s family said yesterday that she died after a short battle with cancer. The Emmy-nominated actress played the character Bobbie Spencer for more than 45 years, originating the role when she joined the General Hospital cast in 1977. “GH” executive producer Frank Valentini made the announcement on Twitter saying “On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman. Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work.” Rick Springfield, who made his debut playing Dr. Noah Drake on “GH,” told “People” that he is “incredibly stunned and broken-hearted to hear of Jackie’s passing,” adding that he credits her with launching his career. Zeman was 70.