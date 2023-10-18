Longview Police Officers Cleared Of Wrongdoing Following Fatal Shooting

Longview, Wash. — Longview police officers involved in a shooting on September 2 have been cleared to resume duty. The incident resulted in the fatal shooting of a Seattle man following an exchange of gunfire with Longview police. The incident was investigated by the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team.

Video footage from police-worn body cameras documented the sequence of events leading to the armed suspect’s death and subsequent attempts to revive him.

The situation unfolded on September 2 when medical crews responded to a call at Minami Teriyaki on 1208 15th Avenue in Longview. Callers reported a man unconscious in a car in the restaurant’s drive-thru line. Paramedics administered Narcan, reviving the man, who then became aggressive and threatened the paramedics. He drove away, displaying signs of impairment and attempting to evade the authorities, even running a red light.

Longview police officers intercepted the suspect’s orange Dodge Challenger near 19th Avenue and Florida Street.

Video footage from Longview police officer Matt Dennis’ body-worn camera captured the sound of gunfire, which investigators attributed to the suspect. Dennis took cover and returned fire through his windshield before exiting his patrol car to reload his weapon.

Three officers, including Dennis, Officer Bri Cummo, and Officer Seth Libbey, returned fire at the suspect, ultimately resulting in the death of the 30-year-old Seattle man identified as Louis Earl Johnson Jr. Importantly, no officers sustained injuries during the incident.

Investigators noted that the pistol placed on the hood of a patrol car by Johnson lacked a serial number and was possessed illegally.

Following the shooting, officers attempted to administer first aid but were unable to revive the suspect.

Cowlitz County prosecuting attorneys conducted an assessment and determined that the officers’ use of force was justified. As a result, they were cleared to return to active duty on October 4.