Look at this Kitty! Oh my!

This Jan. 31, 2019, photo provided by an anonymous source shows a cat named "Fluffy," covered in snow and ice after her owners found her in a snowbank in Kalispell, Mont. Veterinarians in Montana revived Fluffy that nearly froze to death after being found in a snowbank covered from head to tail in ice and snow. (AP Photo)

A cat that was found in a Montana snow bank frozen solid has been thawed out and revived.

“Fluffy” was found in a snow bank by her owners about a week ago not moving and completely covered in snow and ice.

Thermometers were unable to register a body temperature for the feline when she was first brought into the animal clinic.

Several hours and many warm blankets later, Fluffy was able to have a full recovery.