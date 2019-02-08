Look at this Kitty! Oh my!
By Pam Cook
|
Feb 8, 2019 @ 7:35 AM
This Jan. 31, 2019, photo provided by an anonymous source shows a cat named "Fluffy," covered in snow and ice after her owners found her in a snowbank in Kalispell, Mont. Veterinarians in Montana revived Fluffy that nearly froze to death after being found in a snowbank covered from head to tail in ice and snow. (AP Photo)

A cat that was found in a Montana snow bank frozen solid has been thawed out and revived.
“Fluffy” was found in a snow bank by her owners about a week ago not moving and completely covered in snow and ice.
Thermometers were unable to register a body temperature for the feline when she was first brought into the animal clinic.
Several hours and many warm blankets later, Fluffy was able to have a full recovery.

This Jan. 31, 2019 photo provided by The Animal Clinic of Kalispell shows a cat, Fluffy, being treated at the clinic in Kalispell, Mont. Veterinarians in Montana revived the cat that nearly froze to death after being found in a snowbank covered from head to tail in ice and snow. (Jevon Clark/The Animal Clinic of Kalispell via AP)
