A cat that was found in a Montana snow bank frozen solid has been thawed out and revived.
“Fluffy” was found in a snow bank by her owners about a week ago not moving and completely covered in snow and ice.
Thermometers were unable to register a body temperature for the feline when she was first brought into the animal clinic.
Several hours and many warm blankets later, Fluffy was able to have a full recovery.
Look at this Kitty! Oh my!
A cat that was found in a Montana snow bank frozen solid has been thawed out and revived.