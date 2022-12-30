LOOK BACK AT 2022: Gasoline Way Up, Way Down

A sign advertises gas prices at a gas station in Mount Lebanon, Pa., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2011. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline and diesel fuel did things not seen before, until 2022, rising dramatically the first half of the year and falling back down after that.

In Stark County, AAA says regular gas peaked at an average $5.06 a gallon on June 8.

11 days later. it was diesel’s turn to set a record at a whopping $6.11 a gallon.

Gas which had dropped below the three-dollar mark is back over that again at an average $3.19 this morning.

Diesel was $4.66.

The Ohio average for gasoline was $3.04 Friday morning.

The national average was $3.18.

GasBuddy had a number of price-leading stations posting $3.35.9 on their signs.