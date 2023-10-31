Look for First Snowflakes Tuesday Night and Wednesday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We expect to see our first snowflakes of the season Tuesday night and Wednesday.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Kerry Schwindenhammer says it’ll be cold enough for snow to mix with rain showers.

And it’s not lake effect exactly, so we all get to enjoy the show.

Little or no accumulation is expected.

Kerry says it’ll warm up into the 50s Friday through Sunday, but then it’s back into the 40s next week.

It’s certainly a huge weather change since last week when we were around the 70-degree mark for a couple of days.

There’s a Freeze Warning in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.