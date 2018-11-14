Look Who is Spreading Holiday Cheer! By Ariel Stahler | Nov 14, 2018 @ 4:02 PM It’s JT the Jingle Elf and Max! Shhhhh…It’s really Lucy the Wonder Dog! There is still plenty of time to sign up to win an office holiday party or $500 at WHBC.com! JT the Jingle ElfWHBC SHARE RELATED CONTENT Indians Make 5 Player Trade Hue Jackson Has New Position in Cincinnati Five Cavs Will Sit Tonight Against Charlotte Browns Rookies Shine In Win Over Falcons Ken’s Top Ten NFL Teams Browns Punter Stars in Ridiculous Commercial